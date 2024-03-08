NewsVideos
Watch Top 100 News of the Day | 8th March 2024

Mar 08, 2024, 07:00 AM IST
News 100: 60 Lok Sabha seats from 10 states were discussed in the meeting of the Central Election Committee of Congress. It is being told that agreement has been reached on 40 of these. Rahul Gandhi could not come to Delhi due to Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. The Lok Sabha seats of Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Karnataka, Telangana, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Tripura, Meghalaya, Sikkim and Manipur and the names of their candidates were discussed in the meeting. The names of the candidates may be revealed soon.

Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign. 8th March 2024 | Shiromani Sachin | Astro
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign. 8th March 2024 | Shiromani Sachin | Astro
Strict Action Against Haryana Exam Cheating Video
Strict Action Against Haryana Exam Cheating Video
DNA: Did PM Modi bring 'misguided' Kashmir back on track?
DNA: Did PM Modi bring 'misguided' Kashmir back on track?
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Paper leak, A National Problem?
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Paper leak, A National Problem?
Baat Pate Ki: Why are madrasas increasing on the India-Nepal border?
Baat Pate Ki: Why are madrasas increasing on the India-Nepal border?

