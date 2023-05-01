हिन्दी
News
watch Top 100 news Of The day In Superfast way
Yashwant Bhaskar
|
Updated:
May 01, 2023, 10:26 AM IST
BJP will release manifesto for Karnataka elections today. The manifesto will be issued at 9 am in the presence of party president JP Nadda and CM Bommai.
