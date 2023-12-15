trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2699196
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Watch TOP 20 News of the Day | 15th December 2023

|Updated: Dec 15, 2023, 11:42 AM IST
Follow Us
Delhi Police's search for fifth accused has ended now. Delhi Police has caught Lalit Jha, the fifth accused from Delhi. Lalit was in Rajasthan earlier however due to police pressure he came back to Delhi where he got arrested. During the interrogation, Lalit revealed that he has set the phones of the four accused on fire. Watch Top 20 news of the day in this report.

All Videos

Trouble Controlling Sleep? Tune In to Premanand Maharaj for Insightful Guidance
Play Icon0:37
Trouble Controlling Sleep? Tune In to Premanand Maharaj for Insightful Guidance
India Witnesses the First Appearance of a White Crocodile
Play Icon0:12
 India Witnesses the First Appearance of a White Crocodile
Deepika Padukone's Spiritual Sojourn: Visiting Tirupati Balaji in Andhra Pradesh
Play Icon2:27
Deepika Padukone's Spiritual Sojourn: Visiting Tirupati Balaji in Andhra Pradesh
Which two Deputy CMs will take oath along with Bhajanlal Sharma?
Play Icon0:46
Which two Deputy CMs will take oath along with Bhajanlal Sharma?
Virat Kohli's Airport Style Takes Center Stage!
Play Icon0:24
Virat Kohli's Airport Style Takes Center Stage!

Trending Videos

Trouble Controlling Sleep? Tune In to Premanand Maharaj for Insightful Guidance
play icon0:37
Trouble Controlling Sleep? Tune In to Premanand Maharaj for Insightful Guidance
India Witnesses the First Appearance of a White Crocodile
play icon0:12
India Witnesses the First Appearance of a White Crocodile
Deepika Padukone's Spiritual Sojourn: Visiting Tirupati Balaji in Andhra Pradesh
play icon2:27
Deepika Padukone's Spiritual Sojourn: Visiting Tirupati Balaji in Andhra Pradesh
Which two Deputy CMs will take oath along with Bhajanlal Sharma?
play icon0:46
Which two Deputy CMs will take oath along with Bhajanlal Sharma?
Virat Kohli's Airport Style Takes Center Stage!
play icon0:24
Virat Kohli's Airport Style Takes Center Stage!
Top news today,Speed News,Non stop news,subah ki 20 khabrein,ftafat khabrein,todays top headlines,Headlines live,news headlines,Top 20 news,subah ki 20 badi khabrein,subah ki 20 khabarein,subah ki 20 badi khabren,subah ki 20 khabren,100 news,subah ki badi khabar,Headline,morning top headlines,Top 100,Latest News,Breaking News,Hindi News,PM Modi,Parliament security breach,Rajasthan CM Oath Ceremony,rajasthan new cm,Bhajan Lal Sharma,deeya kumari,