Watch TOP 25 News of the day

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Feb 16, 2024, 09:52 AM IST
Yesterday, third round of talks took place between farmers and government. But no solution could be found in this meeting. Farmers are adamant on the demand for MSP. Due to this, now the fourth round of meeting will be held between government and farmers. Know the complete news in this report and watch further 25 big news of the day in non stop manner.

