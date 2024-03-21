Watch TOP 25 News of the day

Advertisement
Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 21, 2024, 09:54 AM IST
ED has issued the 9th summon to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi Liquor Policy Scam case. Many questions are being raised regarding this summon that whether Kejriwal will appear before the ED today or not. Further, Kejriwal has filed a new petition in Delhi High Court against ED summon over the same.

