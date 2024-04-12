Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Watch TOP 25 News of the day

|Updated: Apr 12, 2024, 10:54 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
As per latest reports, policemen will be seen in dhoti in Kashi Vishwanath temple complex. This step has been taken to protect the devotees from the negative energy generated by seeing policemen in uniform. Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav has protested against police wearing dhoti and kurta in Kashi Vishwanath temple. Know what all he said.

All Videos

PM Modi makes huge statement on Corruption in an interview
Play Icon00:58
PM Modi makes huge statement on Corruption in an interview
Congress Leader Shashi Tharoor attacks BJP over Lord Ram
Play Icon01:04
Congress Leader Shashi Tharoor attacks BJP over Lord Ram
PM Modi to hold rally in Rajasthan's Barmer today
Play Icon00:56
PM Modi to hold rally in Rajasthan's Barmer today
Viral Video: 'Fauda' Actor Tsahi Halevi Sings Iconic DDLJ Song, Captivates Audience
Play Icon00:24
Viral Video: 'Fauda' Actor Tsahi Halevi Sings Iconic DDLJ Song, Captivates Audience
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat makes huge remark on Ram Temple
Play Icon01:05
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat makes huge remark on Ram Temple

Trending Videos

PM Modi makes huge statement on Corruption in an interview
play icon0:58
PM Modi makes huge statement on Corruption in an interview
Congress Leader Shashi Tharoor attacks BJP over Lord Ram
play icon1:4
Congress Leader Shashi Tharoor attacks BJP over Lord Ram
PM Modi to hold rally in Rajasthan's Barmer today
play icon0:56
PM Modi to hold rally in Rajasthan's Barmer today
Viral Video: 'Fauda' Actor Tsahi Halevi Sings Iconic DDLJ Song, Captivates Audience
play icon0:24
Viral Video: 'Fauda' Actor Tsahi Halevi Sings Iconic DDLJ Song, Captivates Audience
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat makes huge remark on Ram Temple
play icon1:5
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat makes huge remark on Ram Temple