Watch TOP 25 News of the day

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 22, 2024, 08:50 AM IST

PM will address the Indian community in New York. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on his three-day visit to America. During this time he is participating in the QUAD meeting. PM Modi, in his inaugural speech on Saturday (local time) launching the Quad summit in Wilmington, Delaware, said the quadrilateral alliance is 'here forever' and 'not against anyone'. Will address the community. For which preparations have been intensified.