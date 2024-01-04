trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2705970
Watch TOP 25 News of the Day | Ayodhya Ram Mandir

|Updated: Jan 04, 2024, 10:42 AM IST
Preparations for the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha program to be held on January 22 in Ayodhya have been intensified. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressed a public meeting in Jodhpur. While addressing the public meeting, CM Yogi made a huge statement on Ram Temple. Know what all he said and Watch 25 big news of the day in non stop manner.

