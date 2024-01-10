trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2708211
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Watch TOP 25 News of the day in nonstop manner

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 10, 2024, 02:12 PM IST
Follow Us
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's power is in danger amid Maharashtra MLAs disqualification decision. As per reports, if Shinde is proved ineligible then he may have to resign from his post. To know more about the same, watch this video and further know top 25 big news of the day.

All Videos

Prithviraj Chavan makes huge remark on Maharashtra MLAs Disqualification
Play Icon3:3
Prithviraj Chavan makes huge remark on Maharashtra MLAs Disqualification
VIRAL VIDEO: Train Chai Prepparations Amazes Viewers :This is How They Served the Most Unhygienic Chai
Play Icon0:19
VIRAL VIDEO: Train Chai Prepparations Amazes Viewers :This is How They Served the Most Unhygienic Chai
Eknath Shinde calls all Shiv Sena MLAs to Mumbai's Balasaheb Bhawan
Play Icon0:37
Eknath Shinde calls all Shiv Sena MLAs to Mumbai's Balasaheb Bhawan
Mayawati to join I.N.D.I.A. Alliance ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024
Play Icon1:55
Mayawati to join I.N.D.I.A. Alliance ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024
BJP to hold crucial meet in Ayodhya today
Play Icon9:35
BJP to hold crucial meet in Ayodhya today

Trending Videos

Prithviraj Chavan makes huge remark on Maharashtra MLAs Disqualification
play icon3:3
Prithviraj Chavan makes huge remark on Maharashtra MLAs Disqualification
VIRAL VIDEO: Train Chai Prepparations Amazes Viewers :This is How They Served the Most Unhygienic Chai
play icon0:19
VIRAL VIDEO: Train Chai Prepparations Amazes Viewers :This is How They Served the Most Unhygienic Chai
Eknath Shinde calls all Shiv Sena MLAs to Mumbai's Balasaheb Bhawan
play icon0:37
Eknath Shinde calls all Shiv Sena MLAs to Mumbai's Balasaheb Bhawan
Mayawati to join I.N.D.I.A. Alliance ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024
play icon1:55
Mayawati to join I.N.D.I.A. Alliance ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024
BJP to hold crucial meet in Ayodhya today
play icon9:35
BJP to hold crucial meet in Ayodhya today
Top 25 news,25 news,Hindi News,Latest News,zee news tv live,today news,fast news,todays news,news headlines,news today,Top news,big news live,big news today,Big News Today Live,hindi news live,non stop news zee,Non stop news,trending news,Top news today,Speed News,congress in bihar,news 25,25news today,25news latest,25 news dikhayein,aaj ki 25 news,Maharashtra politics,maharashtra mla disqualification,Eknath Shinde,eknath shinde news,