Watch TOP 50 News of the day | 20th December 2023

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 20, 2023, 03:20 PM IST
Top News: On Tuesday, TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee had imitated Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar during the protest outside Parliament. Regarding which Dhankhar's statement has come out. He said, 'The Congress MP has made a video and distributed it.' Listen to the full statement in this report and further see 50 big news of the afternoon in a quick manner.

