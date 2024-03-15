NewsVideos
Watch TOP 50 News of the day

Mar 15, 2024
A split can be seen in opposition alliance over Citizenship Amendment Act. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has made huge remark over the same and said, 'Congress should withdraw from the united front against CAA'. In this report, watch Top 50 news of the day.

