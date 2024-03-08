NewsVideos
videoDetails

Watch: Triggered Insaan Tells The Importance Of Gaming As Best Creator In Gaming At National Creators Award

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 08, 2024, 03:05 PM IST
Follow Us
Delhi: Triggered Insaan, honored with the Best Creator in Gaming Category award by PM Modi at the National Creators Award, challenges stereotypes, stating, "...There is a stereotype that Gaming is not a good field, one cannot make their future in gaming, but there is nothing like that. Gaming is a field where we learn a lot of life lessons. It increases analytical and cognitive thinking. Government has recognized this, it is a great thing..." Explore the transformative impact of gaming as creators receive well-deserved recognition, telling the importance of gaming in life.

All Videos

CBI Team Reaches Shahjahan Sheikh House
Play Icon02:45
CBI Team Reaches Shahjahan Sheikh House
National Creators Award: PM Modi presents 1st ever National Creators Award at Bharat Mandapam
Play Icon01:30
National Creators Award: PM Modi presents 1st ever National Creators Award at Bharat Mandapam
Watch: Maithili Thakur Expresses Gratitude At National Creators Award
Play Icon01:03
Watch: Maithili Thakur Expresses Gratitude At National Creators Award
Watch: PM Modi's Fun Chat With 'BeerBiceps' Ranveer Allahbadia At National Creators Award
Play Icon00:58
Watch: PM Modi's Fun Chat With 'BeerBiceps' Ranveer Allahbadia At National Creators Award
Mahashivratri Rajasthan: Children Electrocuted During Kota Procession
Play Icon00:34
Mahashivratri Rajasthan: Children Electrocuted During Kota Procession

Trending Videos

CBI Team Reaches Shahjahan Sheikh House
play icon2:45
CBI Team Reaches Shahjahan Sheikh House
National Creators Award: PM Modi presents 1st ever National Creators Award at Bharat Mandapam
play icon1:30
National Creators Award: PM Modi presents 1st ever National Creators Award at Bharat Mandapam
Watch: Maithili Thakur Expresses Gratitude At National Creators Award
play icon1:3
Watch: Maithili Thakur Expresses Gratitude At National Creators Award
Watch: PM Modi's Fun Chat With 'BeerBiceps' Ranveer Allahbadia At National Creators Award
play icon0:58
Watch: PM Modi's Fun Chat With 'BeerBiceps' Ranveer Allahbadia At National Creators Award
Mahashivratri Rajasthan: Children Electrocuted During Kota Procession
play icon0:34
Mahashivratri Rajasthan: Children Electrocuted During Kota Procession