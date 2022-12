videoDetails

Watch: Ukrainians run for their lives, leave injured soldiers behind now | Zee News English

| Updated: Dec 23, 2022, 10:50 AM IST

Ukrainians flee for their lives, abandoning injured soldiers | Russian artillery and tanks are in action. Putin's men seek vengeance; Ukrainian fighters withdraw a line of defense in the Donbas region. The Ukrainians fled for their lives, unable to withstand the merciless Russian bombardment.