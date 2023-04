videoDetails

Watch Video: Demand to ban MS Dhoni's team CSK raised in Tamil Nadu Assembly

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 12, 2023, 09:52 PM IST

Today is Mahendra Singh Dhoni's 200th match as the captain of CSK. But on the day of this historic match, there has been a demand to ban CSK. There has been a demand to ban CSK in the Tamil Nadu Assembly.