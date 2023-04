videoDetails

Watch Video: KKR's team defeated RCB by a huge margin of 80 runs

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 07, 2023, 12:59 AM IST

Host KKR had a match with RCB at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. In this match, KKR's team has defeated RCB by a huge margin of 80 runs. Varun Chakraborty dismissed 4 batsmen for just 15 runs.