videoDetails

Watch Video: Rinku Singh's journey from carrying 'cylinder' to 5 sixes, watch video

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 10, 2023, 08:46 PM IST

Today everyone is knowing the name of KKR batsman Rinku Singh coming from Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh. The whole country knows Rinku who hit 5 sixes in the last over. Watch Rinku Singh's journey from carrying 'cylinder' to 5 sixes in the video.