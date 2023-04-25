हिन्दी
Watch Video: Team India's doors were closed, now MS Dhoni changed its fate
Yashwant Bhaskar
|
Updated:
Apr 25, 2023, 09:01 PM IST
The doors of batsman Ajinkya Rahane's Team India were closed. People had started forgetting him. But CSK and MS Dhoni have changed their fortunes.
