Watch Vishal Pandey's EXCLUSIVE Ground Report from Israel

|Updated: Oct 09, 2023, 03:15 PM IST
Israel Ground Report: Israel also responded to the rain of rockets by Hamas with rocket attacks, but Israel's anger has not stopped here. Israeli fighter planes are selectively attacking Hamas targets. Watch reporter Vishal Pandey's exclusive ground report from Israel on Zee News.
