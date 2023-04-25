हिन्दी
News
Videos
videoDetails
Watch visuals of PM Modi's Road Show from Thiruvanthapuram
Yashwant Bhaskar
|
Updated:
Apr 25, 2023, 12:50 PM IST
Today is the second day of PM Modi's visit to Kerala. During this, PM Modi is doing road show. Watch live pictures of PM Modi's Thiruvananthapuram roadshow in this report.
