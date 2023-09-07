trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2659037
Watch Zee News' EXCLUSIVE Ground Report on G20 from Indira Gandhi International Airport

|Updated: Sep 07, 2023, 01:35 PM IST
G20 Summit Delhi 2023 Latest News: The whole world will see the strength of India tomorrow i.e. from 8th September, when the heads of about one and a half dozen countries will be in Delhi to attend the G-20 Summit. Many issues including the Russia-Ukraine war are to be discussed in this summit which lasts for three days. The process of leaders of different countries reaching Delhi to participate in this summit has started. The President of Nigeria had reached Delhi on Wednesday itself. At the same time, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will reach Delhi on the evening of 8 September. Watch Zee News' exclusive ground report from Delhi's International Airport i.e. Indira Gandhi Airport and know the latest updates on G-20 Summit.
