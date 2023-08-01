trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2643154
Watch Zee News' ground report from Nuh

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 01, 2023, 01:41 PM IST
The violence in Nuh has had an impact on many cities. In view of the apprehension of conspiracy, schools and colleges have been closed in Gurugram, Faridabad and Palwal. The administration is also keeping an eye on social media and it has been decided to keep the internet closed till August 2.

