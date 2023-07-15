trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2635970
“Water came from somewhere else but we are not blaming,” says Haryana HM Anil Vij

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 15, 2023, 05:45 PM IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal blamed Haryana Government for the rising water level in River Yamuna. Reacting on it, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said that in Haryana, water also comes from somewhere else but we are not blaming.
