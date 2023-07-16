trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2636113
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Water logging in several areas as Yamuna River gets above danger mark

|Updated: Jul 16, 2023, 09:34 AM IST
Delhi Floods Update: Yamuna river came in spate after releasing water from Hathini Kund Dam in Delhi. After the increase in the water level of Yamuna, heavy water-logging was seen in many nearby areas. There has been a decrease in the water level of Yamuna river but the situation of water logging is still continuing. Which includes Yamuna Bazar, Mayur Vihar and many areas.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

IMD issues heavy rain warning in more than 50 districts of UP and 6 districts of Uttarakhand
play icon1:6
IMD issues heavy rain warning in more than 50 districts of UP and 6 districts of Uttarakhand
PM Modi speaks to Delhi LG VK Saxena over Flood Situation
play icon2:25
PM Modi speaks to Delhi LG VK Saxena over Flood Situation
5 Kavadis dead due to electrocution in Meeut
play icon0:50
5 Kavadis dead due to electrocution in Meeut
Flood causes heavy devastation in South Korea
play icon6:14
Flood causes heavy devastation in South Korea
Yamuna River's water level reaches 206.14, rain might increase Delhi's trouble
play icon4:37
Yamuna River's water level reaches 206.14, rain might increase Delhi's trouble
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

IMD issues heavy rain warning in more than 50 districts of UP and 6 districts of Uttarakhand
play icon1:6
IMD issues heavy rain warning in more than 50 districts of UP and 6 districts of Uttarakhand
PM Modi speaks to Delhi LG VK Saxena over Flood Situation
play icon2:25
PM Modi speaks to Delhi LG VK Saxena over Flood Situation
5 Kavadis dead due to electrocution in Meeut
play icon0:50
5 Kavadis dead due to electrocution in Meeut
Flood causes heavy devastation in South Korea
play icon6:14
Flood causes heavy devastation in South Korea
Yamuna River's water level reaches 206.14, rain might increase Delhi's trouble
play icon4:37
Yamuna River's water level reaches 206.14, rain might increase Delhi's trouble
Delhi Floods Update,delhi floods update today,delhi floods update live,delhi floods update hindi,flood in delhi,Delhi flood,delhi flood today,Delhi Flood news,delhi flood live,delhi floods 2023 live,delhi flood 2023,yamuna river in delhi today,yamuna nadi,yamuna nadi delhi,yamuna water level today,Yamuna water,Yamuna water level in delhi,yamuna danger level,water level in delhi,Monsoon,heavy rain,Heavy Rain in Delhi,monsoon 2023,Weather,IMD,Zee News,