Water to be released from Pandoh Dam in Himachal Pradesh today

|Updated: Jul 12, 2023, 08:28 AM IST
Himachal Flood 2023: Himachal Pradesh is witnessing continuous heavy rains during Monsoon 2023. Due to this, flood like situation has arisen in many areas. On the other hand, heavy landslides are also being seen on the mountains. Water will be released from Pandoh Dam in Mandi this evening. Due to the release of water, heavy water inundation can occur in Himachal, due to which the situation can become uncontrollable. Know what is the current situation in this report.
