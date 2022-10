Waterlogging in several parts of Kanpur, UP

Oct 10, 2022

Several areas witnessed waterlogging due to incessant rain in Kanpur of Uttar Pradesh on October 10. According to India Meteorological Department, maximum and minimum temperatures will hover around 29 degrees Celsius and 22 degrees Celsius. The district administration has ordered the closure of all government and private schools due to incessant rain.