Waterlogging persists in Bengaluru, vehicle movement affected

As Bengaluru continued to witness heavy rains, roads remained severely waterlogged in the city on September 07. There have been traffic snarls in different parts of Bengaluru due to the same. NDRF team has been deployed to rescue people from inundated areas of the city.

|Updated: Sep 07, 2022, 05:30 PM IST
