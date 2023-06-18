NewsVideos
“Way to empower women…” Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot on Free Mobile Yojana

Jun 18, 2023
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot opened up about the Free Mobile Yojana of the state government. Under the scheme, the state government will give money to women to buy smartphones. “We are trying to give a certain amount of money to women of the state for purchasing mobile phones of their choice instead giving the device under a scheme. Giving smartphones is a way to empower our women,” Gehlot said.

