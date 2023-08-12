trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2648086
Wayanad Breaking: Rahul Gandhi arrived on a two-day tour of Wayanad - Rahul will stay in Wayanad for two days

Updated: Aug 12, 2023, 02:40 PM IST
Wayanad Breaking: Former Congress National President Rahul Gandhi has reached Wayanad. Rahul Gandhi will stay in Wayanad for two days. Please inform that after the restoration of the membership of Parliament, Rahul has reached Wayanad for the first time.

