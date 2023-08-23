trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2652488
WB CM Banerjee holds meeting with Durga Puja organisers, targets PM Modi over use of national agencies

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 23, 2023, 09:15 AM IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on August 22 attended a meeting with the Durga Puja organisers. She targeted the Central Government for using National Agencies against the Opposition during her speech. She said that the Central Govt does whatever it feels like.
