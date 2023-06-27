NewsVideos
WB CM Mamata Banerjee prepares tea for locals at roadside stall in Jalpaiguri’s Malbazar

Jun 27, 2023
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on June 26 prepared tea at a roadside stall in Jalpaiguri’s Malbazar. She visited the area for the Panchayat Elections campaign where she spotted a stall and decided to make tea for locals. Earlier in the day, she also held a public rally in Cooch Behar. Notably, the Panchayat Polls are scheduled to be held on July 8 in a single phase.

