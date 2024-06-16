Advertisement
WCD sends notice to two members of JJB board

|Updated: Jun 16, 2024, 11:54 AM IST
Pune Hit and Run Case: There was a mistake in granting bail by the Juvenile Justice Board in the Pune accident case. An investigation committee was formed on the role of two members of the JJB board; Maharashtra Women and Child Development Department has sent notices to both the members. In the Pune Porsche accident case, a committee was formed by the Maharashtra Women and Child Development Department to investigate the role of two Juvenile Board members. The committee constituted for investigation has submitted its report and it has been said that the correct parameters were not followed in the process of granting bail. Now in this matter last Saturday, WCD has sent a notice to two members of JJB Board.

