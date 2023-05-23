videoDetails

'We Chatted About My Mum, Who Is From Kanpur': Australian Singer Guy Sebastian After Meeting PM Modi

| Updated: May 23, 2023, 12:50 PM IST

The opportunity to meet his excellency is a great honor. We discussed a wide range of topics. He listened to everything with great respect and was really nice and polite. We discussed music, and he played me the popular song "Naatu Naatu," which we discussed. I'm going to go learn it, so that's what I'm going to do. After meeting PM Modi in Sydney, Australian artist Guy Sebastian said, "We chatted about my mum, who is from Kanpur.