trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2671025
NewsVideos
videoDetails

'We Expect It To Be Tough But We Are Excited,' Says Jos Buttler Ahead Of World Cup Opener Against New Zealand

|Updated: Oct 04, 2023, 09:59 PM IST
Defending champions England will face New Zealand in the first game of the ODI World Cup 2023 on Thursday (October 5) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Follow Us

All Videos

ED summons Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor
play icon15:35
ED summons Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor
Taal Thok Ke: Will there be Caste vs Religion in 2024 Elections?
play icon30:11
Taal Thok Ke: Will there be Caste vs Religion in 2024 Elections?
AAP attacks BJP over Sanjay Singh Arrest
play icon9:0
AAP attacks BJP over Sanjay Singh Arrest
Asian Games 2023: India's Historic Run, Surpasses Their Highest-Ever Medal Total At Asian Games
play icon2:4
Asian Games 2023: India's Historic Run, Surpasses Their Highest-Ever Medal Total At Asian Games
Asian Games 2023:
play icon1:35
Asian Games 2023: "Will Lodge Protest Against..." AFI's VP Anju Bobby George's Big Claim On China

Trending Videos

ED summons Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor
play icon15:35
ED summons Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor
Taal Thok Ke: Will there be Caste vs Religion in 2024 Elections?
play icon30:11
Taal Thok Ke: Will there be Caste vs Religion in 2024 Elections?
AAP attacks BJP over Sanjay Singh Arrest
play icon9:0
AAP attacks BJP over Sanjay Singh Arrest
Asian Games 2023: India's Historic Run, Surpasses Their Highest-Ever Medal Total At Asian Games
play icon2:4
Asian Games 2023: India's Historic Run, Surpasses Their Highest-Ever Medal Total At Asian Games
Asian Games 2023:
play icon1:35
Asian Games 2023: "Will Lodge Protest Against..." AFI's VP Anju Bobby George's Big Claim On China
cricket world cup 2023 videos,