“We have been and will be in contact with India at high levels…” US amid Indo-Canadian diplomatic row

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 22, 2023, 01:00 PM IST

The US has been and will continue to remain in touch with Indians at high levels over Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations that the Indian government was behind the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on September 21 (local time). On whether US President Joe Biden intends to speak to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue and whether the allegations could disrupt the US efforts to boost its ties with India, Sullivan said, "I am not going to get into the private diplomatic conversations that have either already happened or going to happen on this topic. Only to say that we have been and will be in contact with Indians at high levels on this issue. It is a matter of concern for us. It is something we take seriously,” said Jake Sullivan.