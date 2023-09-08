trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2659575
NewsVideos
videoDetails

“We highly value our bilateral relationship with India…” says US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen

|Updated: Sep 08, 2023, 04:00 PM IST
The United States of America highly values the bilateral relationship with India, said the Secretary of the Treasury of the US, Janet L Yellen at a presser in New Delhi on September 08
Follow Us

All Videos

BJP and JDS alliance, will fight in 2024
play icon4:7
BJP and JDS alliance, will fight in 2024
G20 Summit MEA PC: MEA press conference on G20, important meetings of G20 will be held from tomorrow
play icon2:17
G20 Summit MEA PC: MEA press conference on G20, important meetings of G20 will be held from tomorrow
Have you seen this new video of G-20 meeting? EXCLUSIVE Video of G-20 Summit in Delhi
play icon2:29
Have you seen this new video of G-20 meeting? EXCLUSIVE Video of G-20 Summit in Delhi
Ravinder Singh Robin compared this year with the G-20 summit in Bali
play icon4:8
Ravinder Singh Robin compared this year with the G-20 summit in Bali
Fumio Kishida reached Delhi airport, this is how he got Welcomed!
play icon1:32
Fumio Kishida reached Delhi airport, this is how he got Welcomed!

Trending Videos

BJP and JDS alliance, will fight in 2024
play icon4:7
BJP and JDS alliance, will fight in 2024
G20 Summit MEA PC: MEA press conference on G20, important meetings of G20 will be held from tomorrow
play icon2:17
G20 Summit MEA PC: MEA press conference on G20, important meetings of G20 will be held from tomorrow
Have you seen this new video of G-20 meeting? EXCLUSIVE Video of G-20 Summit in Delhi
play icon2:29
Have you seen this new video of G-20 meeting? EXCLUSIVE Video of G-20 Summit in Delhi
Ravinder Singh Robin compared this year with the G-20 summit in Bali
play icon4:8
Ravinder Singh Robin compared this year with the G-20 summit in Bali
Fumio Kishida reached Delhi airport, this is how he got Welcomed!
play icon1:32
Fumio Kishida reached Delhi airport, this is how he got Welcomed!