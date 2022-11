We need 10,000 Ambanis and 20,000 Adanis for India to grow: Amitabh Kant

| Updated: Nov 09, 2022, 11:00 AM IST

G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant attended a G20 interactive session in Delhi on November 08. He urged the private sector to grow bigger and become a part of the global supply chain for a developed India.