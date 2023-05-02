videoDetails

“We regret…” Ukraine’s message after Defence Ministry deletes tweet mocking ‘Hindu Goddess Kali’

| Updated: May 02, 2023, 07:40 PM IST

A tweet by Ukraine’s Defence Ministry sparked outrage amongst Indian netizens on April 30. Notably, the Ukrainian Defence Ministry shared a picture of Goddess Kali depicted in an inappropriate manner. Ukrainian artist Maksym Palenko made a picture depicting a blast in Ukraine conflated with a picture of Goddess Kali. The picture depicted Marilyn Monroe in her famous ‘flying skirt’ pose, but she was replaced by Goddess Kali’s picture. The ministry in its tweet termed the controversial picture as “work of art”. As outrage sparked, Defence Ministry later deleted the tweet. Now, Ukraine’s First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Emine Dzhaparova has said they “regret” the move. “We regret @DefenceU depicting Hindu Goddess Kali in distorted manner. Ukraine and its people respect unique Indian culture and highly appreciate India’s support. The depiction has already been removed. Ukraine is determined to further increase cooperation in spirit of mutual respect and friendship,” tweeted Emine Dzhaparova, First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ukraine. Netizens gave mixed reactions over Emine’s tweet over the controversial move by Ukraine’s Defence Ministry. Some appreciated her tweet, while some continued to question it.