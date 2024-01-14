trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2709598
NewsVideos
videoDetails

'We understand your pain, will bring back peace...', says Rahul Gandhi to people of Manipur

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 14, 2024, 05:34 PM IST
Follow Us
Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP and RSS, Manipur is not a part of India. During the inaugural speech of 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' which started from violence-hit state Thoubal, he said that he had never seen such a decline in governance before.

All Videos

PM Narendra Modi performs Gau Seva on Makar Sankranti
Play Icon3:21
PM Narendra Modi performs Gau Seva on Makar Sankranti
Milind Deora joins Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena after quitting Congress
Play Icon4:49
Milind Deora joins Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena after quitting Congress
Grape-3 re-implemented in Delhi amid increasing pollution
Play Icon3:12
Grape-3 re-implemented in Delhi amid increasing pollution
Prime Minister Modi's visit to Andhra Pradesh, Kerala on 16- 17 January
Play Icon2:18
Prime Minister Modi's visit to Andhra Pradesh, Kerala on 16- 17 January
Milind Deora's statement after resignation
Play Icon3:13
Milind Deora's statement after resignation

Trending Videos

PM Narendra Modi performs Gau Seva on Makar Sankranti
play icon3:21
PM Narendra Modi performs Gau Seva on Makar Sankranti
Milind Deora joins Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena after quitting Congress
play icon4:49
Milind Deora joins Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena after quitting Congress
Grape-3 re-implemented in Delhi amid increasing pollution
play icon3:12
Grape-3 re-implemented in Delhi amid increasing pollution
Prime Minister Modi's visit to Andhra Pradesh, Kerala on 16- 17 January
play icon2:18
Prime Minister Modi's visit to Andhra Pradesh, Kerala on 16- 17 January
Milind Deora's statement after resignation
play icon3:13
Milind Deora's statement after resignation
Rahul Gandhi,rahul gandhi in manipur,rahul gandhi on manipur,rahul gandhi on manipur violence,rahul gandhi speech on manipur,Manipur,rahul gandhi to visit families in manipur,rahul gandhi manipur,rahul gandhi manipur visit,rahul gandhi manipur speech,Manipur news,Rahul Gandhi speech,rahul gandhi reaches manipur,Rahul Gandhi on Modi,Rahul Gandhi on PM Modi,Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra,