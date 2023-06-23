NewsVideos
videoDetails

We want to fight against BJP, good opinion will be formed: Mallikarjun Kharge on Opposition meet

|Updated: Jun 23, 2023, 12:00 PM IST
Ahead of the Opposition meet in Bihar’s Patna, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge left from his residence in the National Capital on June 23. Speaking on the same, he said that the Opposition will fight together against BJP to take it out of India.

All Videos

Smriti Irani counterattacks Rahul Gandhi over BJP-RSS remark
play icon2:7
Smriti Irani counterattacks Rahul Gandhi over BJP-RSS remark
Rahul Gandhi said in Patna – we will defeat BJP together
play icon4:57
 Rahul Gandhi said in Patna – we will defeat BJP together
America's youth is dancing to the tune of 'Naatu Naatu': PM Modi while addressing the State dinner
play icon0:57
America's youth is dancing to the tune of 'Naatu Naatu': PM Modi while addressing the State dinner
“Very motivating…” US Congressman hails PM Modi’s address to the US Congress
play icon1:44
“Very motivating…” US Congressman hails PM Modi’s address to the US Congress
Opposition meet: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi leaves for Patna
play icon0:56
Opposition meet: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi leaves for Patna

Trending Videos

Smriti Irani counterattacks Rahul Gandhi over BJP-RSS remark
play icon2:7
Smriti Irani counterattacks Rahul Gandhi over BJP-RSS remark
Rahul Gandhi said in Patna – we will defeat BJP together
play icon4:57
Rahul Gandhi said in Patna – we will defeat BJP together
America's youth is dancing to the tune of 'Naatu Naatu': PM Modi while addressing the State dinner
play icon0:57
America's youth is dancing to the tune of 'Naatu Naatu': PM Modi while addressing the State dinner
“Very motivating…” US Congressman hails PM Modi’s address to the US Congress
play icon1:44
“Very motivating…” US Congressman hails PM Modi’s address to the US Congress
Opposition meet: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi leaves for Patna
play icon0:56
Opposition meet: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi leaves for Patna