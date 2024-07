videoDetails

We will defeat Narendra Modi and BJP in Gujarat - Rahul Gandhi

| Updated: Jul 06, 2024, 04:36 PM IST

Rahul Gandhi attacks BJP over Gujarat. Taking a dig at them, he said that we will defeat BJP together in Gujarat. We will defeat them in Gujarat like we did in Ayodhya. No one wants him in Modi's team. Rahul Gandhi also asked that if PM Modi has a direct connection with God, then why did he lose from Ayodhya?