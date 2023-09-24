trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2666406
Weather Alert in Nagpur: Heavy rain alert in 4 states of the country, alert issued for 12 districts of MP

Sep 24, 2023
Heavy Rain in Nagpur: Heavy rain alert has been issued in 4 states of the country, alert has been issued for 12 districts of MP. Orange alert has been issued in 11 districts of West Bengal and 6 districts of Bihar. At the same time, the situation remains very critical in Nagpur due to heavy rains.
