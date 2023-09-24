trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2666391
Weather Alert in Nagpur: Heavy rains in Nagpur, havoc of monsoon in Maharashtra

Updated: Sep 24, 2023, 11:36 AM IST
Weather Orange Alert in Nagpur: The situation remains very critical due to heavy rain in Nagpur. The Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert. Seeing the rain in this form, people are scared. Due to heavy rains recently, a situation of waterlogging had also arisen.
