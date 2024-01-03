trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2705553
Weather Breaking: Winter continues in Delhi, temperature reaches 6 degrees Celsius

|Updated: Jan 03, 2024, 07:16 AM IST
Weather Breaking: Winter continues in Delhi, temperature has reached 6 degrees Celsius. The coldest morning of the season has been felt in Delhi today. The Meteorological Department has issued an alert regarding dense fog. Alert has been issued in UP, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan.

