Weather Update: Cyclonic Storm Biparjoy To Further Intensify In Next 36 Hours

|Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 12:34 PM IST
IMD has predicted very heavy rainfall over Kerala and Karnataka while heatwave conditions will continue in UP and Bihar. Watch the full story...

