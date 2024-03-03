trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2726900
Weather Update: Heavy rain occurred in many cities of North India

|Updated: Mar 03, 2024, 06:36 AM IST
Weather Update: Heavy rain occurred in most areas of North and Central India including Delhi and surrounding areas. Along with strong winds, hailstorm also fell in many areas. At the same time, there has been heavy snowfall in the high altitude areas of the hill states and heavy rain in the low lying areas also.

