Weather Update: The soul will tremble after seeing the scary scene of the sky disaster

|Updated: Jul 11, 2023, 12:06 AM IST
In different parts of the country, it is raining like a storm. Passenger buses in Saharanpur in UP, Dehradun in Uttarakhand and Manali in Himachal either got stuck in the flood or were washed away. In these incidents, the passengers barely saved their lives. At the same time, there is a flood-like situation in the country's capital.
Red Alert In Himachal: Red alert issued in 7 districts, people stopped coming out, people got scared
Red Alert In Himachal: Red alert issued in 7 districts, people stopped coming out, people got scared
Breaking News: Violence again in Bengal, bricks and stones were kept in the polling booth । West Bengal Panchayat Polls
Breaking News: Violence again in Bengal, bricks and stones were kept in the polling booth । West Bengal Panchayat Polls
Manipur Violence: Supreme Court reprimanded the government in the hearing, gave a big statement on Law & Order
Manipur Violence: Supreme Court reprimanded the government in the hearing, gave a big statement on Law & Order
Maharashtra Politics: Assembly Speaker's notice to 28 MLAs including CM Shinde, Uddhav also shaken.
Maharashtra Politics: Assembly Speaker's notice to 28 MLAs including CM Shinde, Uddhav also shaken.
Heavy violence in West Bengal Panchayat Election, Governor will come to Delhi to meet Amit Shah.
Heavy violence in West Bengal Panchayat Election, Governor will come to Delhi to meet Amit Shah.
