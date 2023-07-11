trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2633732
Weather Updates: Flood of water will destroy North India including Himachal, situation uncontrollable । Monsoon 2023

|Updated: Jul 11, 2023, 12:08 AM IST
This time the monsoon has come as a disaster, not a relief. The rains during the monsoon have created havoc all around. There is a flood like situation in Himachal's Solan. At the same time, red alert has been issued in seven districts of Himachal. Along with this, rain has wreaked havoc in Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh. Even in the country's capital Delhi, waterlogging has made life difficult for the people. The rising water level of the Yamuna river in Delhi has increased the restlessness of the people as well as the government.
