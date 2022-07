Weightlifter Bindyarani Devi wins silver (55 kg) for India in Birmingham: CWG'22 | Zee News English

Bindyarani Devi Sorokhaibam brings India's fourth medal at weightlifting in the CWG 2022. She clinched a silver in the Women's 55 Kg weightlifting category, 23-year-old Bindyarani lifted a total weight of 202 kg (86 kg+116 kg)

| Updated: Jul 31, 2022, 06:46 PM IST

Bindyarani Devi Sorokhaibam brings India's fourth medal at weightlifting in the CWG 2022. She clinched a silver in the Women's 55 Kg weightlifting category, 23-year-old Bindyarani lifted a total weight of 202 kg (86 kg+116 kg)