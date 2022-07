Weightlifter Gururaja Poojary wins back-to-back CWG medals, brings bronze for India | Zee English News

Gururaja Poojary won the second medal for India at the CWG 2022 in Birmingham, the weightlifter won Bronze in the men's 61kg weightlifting category

| Updated: Jul 30, 2022, 10:00 PM IST

