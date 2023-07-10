trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2633249
West Bengal: 4 TMC workers injured in violent clash

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 10, 2023, 09:00 AM IST
In Medinipur, West Bengal, two groups of TMC clashed with each other at night. Four TMC workers were injured in the violent clash.
